ANJIN BEGINS OPERATIONS, FOUR YEARS AFTER MUGABE SHUT IT DOWN

Anjin has officially resumed diamond mining at Chiadzwa, four years after being kicked out by the late former President, Robert Mugabe.





President Mnangagwa who was on a familiarasation tour of Anjin yesterday said :” My Government is people centred and we want to grow the economy forward ever backwards never. It is encouraging that Anjin has made a new investment of around US$30 million, it comes back owing to commitment it took 12 years ago to support development of this country.





I was in Hwange recently and visited nine coal companies seven were Chinese and two local and in the next few years those companies will generate 6000mw to meet our electricity demand and export the remaining



