ANDY MURIDZO LOSES THREE RELATIVES IN A FORTNIGHT





ANDY Muridzo’s handlers have appealed for God’s grace as the Jeetaz Band leader has lost three close relatives in a short space of time.





Not only has the crooner lost close relatives but other misfortunes have been trailing him in his entire life, which calls for prayer and divine intervention.





The latest to die was his grandfather which prompted the singer to share his grief on social media in a message captioned:





“My grandfather is gone guys. I’ve lost enough in one month mwari ndinzwireiwo Nyasha”.





After sharing his grief, many people consoled the singer whose career has been affected by off-stage shenanigans involving women and booze.





Despite all the misfortunes trailing him like a shadow, Muridzo’s manager and most trusted lieutenant Onismo Saini was upbeat the singer deserves the best in life.





“He has lost many relatives in a short space of time and what he needs now in strength to be able to fight on.





“As a breadwinner in a big family, it means he has to be there meeting all expenses which comes with deaths and such things.





“Of course death can never be predicted but in his case zvanyanya but we are not appealing for God’s grace and protection so that he regains his strength,” he said.





Saini said by sharing their grief with fans was the thing they could do on lockdown as they need strength.

“Andy Muridzo’s a public figure but he also remains one of us so he will always need his people in both happier and sad moments like the ones we are finding ourselves in at the moment.





“We really need God’s favour and comfort because the situation doesn’t look good there,” he said.





Unlike most artistes who are stuck on Covid-19 lockdown, the crooner has been holding a series of online gigs.





“It’s no doubt that we miss live shows but at the moment we have been trying to engage our fans through online shows that we have been holding.





“We recently held two shows but you could see that something was missing since we don’t have live performances.





“We are however grateful that we have managed to engage some of our fans online and we have managed to open new opportunities,” he said.





Despite the need to remain relevant, Andy Muridzo’s camp said they were scared by the increase in Covid-19 cases which calls for stringent measures.





“We are running scared like most people there because more people continue to die with each passing day because of the Covid-19 pandemic.





“It’s high time people come out of their shells and accept the reality because this thing is real and we are at risk of losing our loved ones.





“We have been taking all the necessary precautions and we have advised our band members to avoid unnecessary movements and of course big crowds,” he said.





Added Saini: “Covid-19 might have eroded our sources of income but we need to value life and do all the precautions needed to save life because we only live ones.





“It’s no doubt that life is precious and as we speak right now, we need to be precautious and do all the necessary things required to curb the spread of the disease.





“It’s also high time we need to support those who are in needy of help.”





Saini who assumed management of Andy Muridzo’s affairs three years ago, has made great strides in a short space of time. H Metro











