AIRZIM OFF TO CHINA ON ANOTHER RESCUE MISSION





Air Zimbabwe is flying off to Guangzhou tomorrow night on another rescue mission to bring back home to Zimbabwe almost 200 students who have been stranded in China following the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the cancellation worldwide of most commercial flights.





Parents had been asked to pay at least US$1 000 each to bring back the students on the charter.





Air Zimbabwe had hoped that the outbound leg of the flight would be taken by locally based Chinese, who are being repatriated back home. However, the Chinese embassy are said to have made other arrangements.





For a while the students appeared destined for continued life of total desperation and hunger as Air Zimbabwe said they could not afford flying an empty flight to China.





Then Government stepped in and on Monday morning the happy ending starts when the students return home and are quarantined.



