26 ZANU PF STAFFERS TEST POSITIVE, GO INTO ISOLATION





Twenty-six Zanu PF staffers have tested positive to Covid-19 and have since been notified and have gone into self-isolation.





Zanu PF tested 154 staffers last week and those that are symptomatic have since been advised to seek “immediate and urgent medical attention”.





In a statement today, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the party was undertaking to hold periodic testing of its staff and leadership for Covid-19 to ensure a safe working environment.





Cde David Parirenyatwa, who was today appointed as Zanu PF acting Secretary of Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly by President Mnangagwa pending investigation into the case of Cde Cleveria Chizema who was suspended last week, will supervise the disinfection of process of the party’s headquarters.





Disinfecting offices after some people have tested positive for Covid-19 is a Government and World Health Organisation (WHO) requirement. Meanwhile, Cde Chinamasa said the President and First Secretary of the party, Cde Mnangagwa, has also appointed Cde Richard Ndlovu as a Politburo member with immediate effect.





Cde Ndlovu is a Central Committee member from Matabeleland South Province. Last week, the Zanu PF Politburo suspended Cde Chizema for further investigation after the security department presented a report on how internal forces are fomenting discord in the party working with some senior officials.





Speaking after the 342nd session of the Politburo in Harare last Wednesday, Cde Chinamasa said Cde Chizema was suspended after fliers printed by a former youth league official spreading falsehoods were found at her home.





Cde Chinamasa said the party had concrete evidence of fliers left at Cde Chizema’s house in March and that they had not been removed. He said Cde Chizema did not report the incident to anyone else, even the security authorities and were found at her house just a few days ago.





Cde Chinamasa said the Politburo was not satisfied with her explanation.





Briefing journalists, Cde Chinamasa said while Cde Chizema pleaded innocent and we feel that we cannot investigate this matter scientifically if she remains in office. She was suspended pending full investigations. The full investigations hopefully will nail the other individuals who have been working with outside forces,” said Cde Chinamasa.



