ZODWA : I AM JUST HAVING SEX





ZODWA is spending time in the arms of a new man, but this time it isn’t about love – it’s about sex.





“I don’t want to show off with this one. He’s my undercover lover. I want to keep this one private,” dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu told Daily Sun.





“I haven’t decided if he’s the one or not. We’re just having sex.” She said she didn’t want to put herself under pressure.





“If I say I’m in love when I’m not, and worse still if we break up, people start saying I’m loose and I can’t keep a relationship.





“We’re just having fun, going out on dates and getting to know each other.” “Sex with my new guy is amazing! I enjoy it each time he touches me.”





They met in the CBD in Durban. “After my breakup, I started going out and mingling.





“I’d stop and greet people and have a chat. Then one day I met him and he got my attention.”





Zodwa said there’s nothing wrong with casual sex. “People have been doing it since forever. Stop being ashamed of what we like.”





She’s having the time of her life but not off the market. I don’t know where this is going with this man, so I’m still looking.





“Those who’re interested can DM me on Instagram or email me, and we’ll see where that takes us.





“I can’t always be in love. This year I don’t want a relationship. I just want to mingle, have fun, and have sex with whoever I connect with.”



