ZINDZI MANDELA DIES IN SA





South Africa's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindzi Mandela died on Sunday night, her family has confirmed to Independent Media.





Zindzi, 59, died in a Johannesburg hospital. The reason for her death is still unclear but the Mandela family will issue a statement at midday on Monday.









Zindzi was married twice and leaves behind four children: Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo.



