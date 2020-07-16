ZIMBA KILLS LANDLORD IN SA, FLEES AND KILLS EX NEIGHBOUR IN ZIM





A MAN who allegedly killed his landlord in South Africa, crossed into Zimbabwe and later escaped from a quarantine centre in Beitbridge before heading to Bulawayo where he killed his former neighbour, has been arrested.





Mandla Moyo (36), aka MaFifty, of Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove yesterday facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Nkosilathi Ndlovu (31) of Luveve Suburb.





Moyo, who lived in Luveve suburb before going to South Africa, allegedly fatally stabbed Ndlovu on Saturday last week at around 7.30PM after the deceased caught him stealing a cellphone.





Ndlovu bled to death at his doorstep after Moyo attacked him and fled.





He was remanded in custody to July 30 pending further investigations. Moyo is a fugitive in neighbouring South Africa after he allegedly killed his landlord. He also allegedly severely assaulted his girlfriend and her relative in the neighbouring country, leaving them for dead.





He allegedly told some Bulawayo residents that he was in Zimbabwe to kill his girlfriend’s child.





Prosecuting, Mr Stewart Madzore said on July 11, Moyo was confronted by Ndlovu who was demanding his cellphone, which the accused person had allegedly stolen from the deceased’s room. The court heard that an argument broke out when the deceased demanded that Moyo surrender his cellphone.





Moyo refused to return the stolen property, claiming Ndlovu owed him money for sports shoes that he sold to him. A misunderstanding ensued between the two resulting in Moyo stabbing the deceased with an unidentified sharp object on the left side of the chest and he died.





“A misunderstanding ensued after the accused person insisted that the deceased owed him some money for tackies he sold to him,” said Mr Madzore.





A report was made to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest. Until his arrest on Wednesday, Moyo has been on the run.





Last week, Moyo’s relative told Chronicle that he escaped from a quarantine centre in Beitbridge after fleeing from South Africa where he allegedly killed his landlord and attempted to murder his girlfriend and her relative.





So far, a total of 209 returnees have escaped from compulsory quarantine in various centres, with police now stepping up efforts to prevent such cases.



