ZANU PF OFFICIAL WHIPS MAIZE THIEVES

The police said yesterday they were looking for him

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial administrator and war veteran Fannie Chikomba was recently captured on video beating up seven women and forcing them to eat hot chillies as punishment for stealing maize.





In the video, which has gone virual, recorded at his Pondoro Farm near Lions' Den on Monday, Chikomba is seen thrashing the seven women on the palms with a piece of hosepipe.





This was after he ordered them to eat hot chillies as punishment.





The Zanu-PF administrator admitted whipping the women, telling NewsDay that he was punishing them for stealing his maize.





In the video, Chikomba is heard saying: "I just want to remove that thought (of stealing) in you, do you hear me?





"I want each of you to eat this pepper before I beat you up ... bring those hands and the next time I catch you I will beat you on the buttocks so that your husbands will not derive pleasure in touching them."





The women are seen taking turns to receive beatings on both palms by Chikomba.





Chikomba yesterday said the seven women were found stealing maize from his farm.





"They are not my employees. I am sick and tired of people stealing from my farm, I was very angry,"he said.





Asked why he did not report them to the police, Chikomba said the fines charged by the police were too neglible to deter them from stealing.



