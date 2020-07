WHEN I FOUND ZIZOE WITH ANOTHER WOMAN IN THE UK

“He admitted she was his girlfriend and I was left wondering how this could have happened so quickly considering the short space of time we were there. He said to me ‘look, you don’t have to be jealous. You know I love you despite your HIV positive status. Remember I have endured the criticism from the public because of our huge age difference. Apart from that, cool down, no one will love you because of your health status’. It was very painful to hear such words coming from a guy who used to love and comfort me on everything back home,” she said.