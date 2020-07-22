WE WILL NOT FOLD OUR HANDS : ZANU PF WARNS STOOGES

ZANU PF is alert to the fact that when this pandemic knocked on our doors, our detractors earmarked us to succumb to Covid19 and postulated wrongly that this pandemic was going to leave a trail of un-buried corpses rotting in the streets. They were so confident because of the manner in which the same detractors have incapacitated our health system through illegal sanctions. However, our leadership has steered us thus far and rendered those false prophecies and devil’s wishes unfulfillable.





ZANU PF is alive to the fact that some of these detractors through their embassies had already started to incite their proxies and stooges in the evil society to engage in a demonstration and violate the already existing regulations so that our cases could become unbearable.





As ZANU PF, we speak a bold NO! We will not stand and fold our hands watching, while hostile forces organise to put our people at risk. NO! ZANU PF fought for everyone so that we live peacefully and co-exist. Even as we differ on the developmental discourse, ZANU PF will never allow our people to be manipulated by neo-colonial elements in our midst, to engage in dangerous unbridled political theatrics and risk spreading or contracting covid19. NO!! Its high time those planning violence know that this country has authorities and there is no vacuum nor vacancy at any level of those authorities from the lowest level of authority to the Presidency. Let that be known unambiguously.





