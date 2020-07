WE WANT BACK IN : G40 BIGWIGS SEEK TO REJOIN ZANU PF

Meanwhile, the Midlands Povincial Executive has suspended three members and withdrawn vehicles from two 2018 elections party parliamentary candidates over a litany of misconducts. The party has suspended the 2018 parliamentary party candidate for Gweru Urban, Isau Natare from holding any party position for the next three years and withdrew the party vehicle given to him in the run-up to the elections. The party also suspended Rumbidzai Waungana for two years and Winny Manyumwa for a year.