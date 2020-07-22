Chiyangwa's daughter with her husband
View this post on Instagram
God created sex to help draw a husband and wife closer together and He encourages us to engage in sex on a regular basis. “Do not deprive (defraud, rob) one another except with consent for a time, that you may give yourselves to fasting and prayer; and come together again so that Satan does not tempt you because of your lack of self-control.” 1 Corinthians 7:5 NKJV According to God, sex is very, very good. He doesn’t create anything that isn’t wonderful and beautiful, right? But here’s the thing: Our enemy, the one who is hell-bent on destroying the institution of marriage, wants us to think that there are strict rules and limits on sex that keep us from having fun. If we believe that sex is not very fun, then we are less likely to engage in it. If we are not ‘doing it’, then the marriage will be negatively affected. Husband and wife are neglecting one of the most intimate ways we can strengthen the marriage union – and we become easy targets. #marriagegodsway #marriagematters #proposal #entanglement #blackbrides #mybride #jaded
