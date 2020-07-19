VENDORS ARRESTED FOR REFUSING TO ACCEPT $2 BOND NOTES





A BULAWAYO woman has been arrested and appeared in court yesterday for refusing to accept $2 bond notes which are part of the country’s legal tender.





Prudence Mhene (21) who resides at 236 Sotshangane Flats in Nguboyenja appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing charges of contravening Section 3(2) as read with Section 4 of the Statutory Instrument 175/2008 in terms of section 48 of Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act.





Prosecuting, Mr Privilege Mudozvori said the accused person refused to accept denominations of $2 bond notes from a customer who wanted to purchase airtime. The accused person was plying her trade as an airtime vendor in the city centre.





“On July 17 at 10am at Mandalane Building located at 5th Avenue and Fife Street Bulawayo, the accused was selling airtime in the shop. The complainant, Mr Mthokozisi Ngwenya handed over $18 bond notes intending to buy Telecel airtime. The accused told Mr Ngwenya that she had a limit for the amount of $2 bond notes and handed him back 2 x $2 notes and asked for a $5 note,” said Mr Mudozvori.





Mr Mudozvori said the accused person implied that the customer should produce $5 bond notes only as she had limits of accepting denominations less than $2 bond notes. The complainant later revealed his identity as a police officer and the accused person was arrested. Mhene was remanded out of custody to tomorrow.





The police have arrested over 100 suspects countrywide for refusing to accept local currency as a legal tender. The arrests are made under



