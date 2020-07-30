UNREGISTERED ZIM DENTIST NABBED IN SA

Pretoria - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a Zimbabwean national, Effort Matanga, who was conducting dentistry procedures in Johannesburg without the mandatory registration with the statutory council.







“An operation was conducted at the Northview Shopping Centre in Randburg at a surgery owned by Mr Effort Matanga Ncube, Zimbabwean national, called Northview Dentist. During the operation, it was found that Mr Ncube conducts dentistry procedures at the surgery whilst not registered with Council,” said HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana.





“It was also discovered that Mr Ncube employs other dentists who are not registered with council. He was arrested and detained at Honeydew SAPS and he appeared in court on Monday, 20 July 2020.”





The HPCSA cautioned “bogus practitioners” to desist from practising across South Africa while not registered.





“The HPCSA encourages the registration of health-care practitioners who intend to practise in the country lawfully. Practising whilst not registered with Council is constituted as a criminal offence according to the Health Professions Act and bogus practitioners who are found to be practising without registering with Council will face the full might of the law,” she said.





The HPCSA’s inspectorate office conducts random operations aimed at enforcing the law within the health sector.





“The health-care sector continues to battle the scourge of bogus practitioners masquerading as professionals within the health-care profession. The HPCSA’s inspectorate office throughout the country continues to conduct random and planned operations with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that health-care professionals comply with the Health Professions Act,” said Sekhonyana.





The HPCSA is mandated to regulate the health professions in South Africa in the aspects pertaining to education, training and registration, professional conduct and ethical behaviour, ensuring continuing professional development (CPD) and fostering compliance with health-care standards.



