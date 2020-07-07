TWO KILLED AS TRUCK PLUNGES AT CHRISTMAS PASS





Two people died on the spot while several others got injured after a haulage truck plunged from the upper lane down into the lower lane while descending the steep Christmas Pass curves in Mutare.





The injured were rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. When The Manica Post arrived at the scene moments after the crash, police officers were retrieving dead bodies as well as guarding hundreds of 50kg bags of stock feed that had fallen off the truck.



