TWO EXAM CHEATS NABBED

In November 2016, a Glen Forest Development Centre deputy headmaster conspired with two teachers to have one of them write that year’s O Level Mathematics Paper 2 on behalf of a candidate. Glen Forest Development Centre, trading as Glen Forest Secondary School, is a trust school in Goromonzi District. The deputy headmaster, Thomas Augustine Mabvuregudo (37), mathematics teacher Patrick Kolopa (29), science teacher Stewart Munaka (31) and the candidate, Neville Roia, were sentenced to 210 hours of community service.