TWO COPS STEAL FIVE GUNS





TWO police officers stationed at Morris Depot in Harare appeared in court yesterday facing accusations of stealing five guns from the National Armaments Workshop in the capital.





Nhawu Jongwe and Wellington Nata appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts, charged with illegal possession of firearms after the two were alleged to have connived with other workmates and stole four CZ pistols and a Tokarev pistol from the armament workshop.





Nata and Jongwe were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Barbra Mateko, who remanded them to September 7 for routine remand. The State, led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, told the court that between April and June this year, the two connived with Charles Mabhiza and Liberty Musindo to steal guns from the National Armaments Workshop at Morris Depot.





Mabhiza has since appeared in court on similar allegations while Musindo is still at large, according to the State.





The court heard that on June 19, officer-in-charge at National Armaments Workshop Chief Inspector Mudekunye, discovered that firearms were missing from their armoury.





Chief Insp Mudekunye then undertook a firearms stock and discovered that four CZ pistols and a Tokarev pistol were missing.



