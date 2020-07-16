TOP COP ARRESTED OVER STANDS SCAM





The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s deputy director for Criminal Investigation Department’s Commercial Crimes Unit Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo and a chief public prosecutor have been arrested over bribery allegations involving the Kuwadzana US$1 million stands scandal.





Asst Comm Moyo and chief public prosecutor Mr Clement Chimbare spent the night in police cells and are expected to appear in court soon.

ZACC spokesperson Comm John Makamure confirmed the arrest.



