TOLL, VEHICLE LICENCINS FEES GO UP





The Zimbabwe National Road Administration has increased toll fees with immediate effect.





Light vehicles now pay $45 to go through a toll and $750 quarterly licence fees. The changes were made by Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie Matiza in two statutory instruments gazetted yesterday.





Toll fees are $45 for light motor vehicles, $70 for mini-buses, $90 for buses, $115 for heavy motor vehicles and $225 for haulage trucks.





Motor cycles continue to be exempted from toll fees. People living within 10km of a toll gate can pay $50 a day without any discount or $3 000 a month, giving them the right to go through that particular toll gate whenever they need to without paying any further fees.



