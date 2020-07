THIEVES STEAL US$30K FROM CAR AS MESSENGER BUYS FOOD

“It is quite disturbing that members of the public continue to disregard the messages that we are sharing with them. We are always appealing to everyone to secure property especially when one intends to leave their vehicle. Residents should rather carry their money as opposed to leaving it in cars and risk losing it. We also implore the public to consider leaving their valuable property in the care of another person as the behaviour of leaving cash, laptops and handbags encourages criminality. We should not create a conducive environment for criminal activities lest we are also guilty of promoting theft from cars,” he said.