SON DRAGGED TO COURT FOR WATCHING MUM HAVING SEX





A man who watched his mother while she was having sex with her lover and on another day watched her bathing has been fined $200.





A court heard that Algernon Antony (24) watched his mother Tiffany Antony (43) while she was enjoying herself with her lover.





Tiffany took to the stand and said: “Your Worship, I was with my boyfriend in my bedroom then Algernon came into my bedroom while we were having sex.”





“I tried to tell him to move away but he would not listen to me. He kept watching us for several minutes,” she said.





She added: “When I asked him why he was doing that he said there is nothing that I would do to him and slammed the door in my face.”





The court also heard that on a later date Algernon took his weird appetite of watching his mother in a naked state to another level when he peeped through the window and watched her while she was taking a bath.





Tiffany said: “When I was bathing I noticed him watching me through the window. I then confronted him but he once again asked what I would do to him. I had to report the matter at Mzilikazi police station.”





Algernon pleaded guilty to both counts of criminal insult.





“Your Worship, I’m sorry about what I did. I was going to the bathroom and I didn’t know she was sleeping with somebody. I just bumped into them and I watched them in shock and disbelief. It wasn’t my intention to watch her having sex with her lover. I’m also really sorry that it was a mistake that when I peeped through the toilet window it happened that my mother was bathing,” he said while begging for leniency.





He asked the court to spare him a custodial sentence. “I kindly ask the court to spare me a jail sentence. I can pay a fine. I make something in the region of $500 a month,” he said.





Magistrate Amanda Ndlovu Ndlovu said: “The accused is the complainant’s son and is contrite. He also pleaded with the court for leniency.





The accused is a first offender and should be spared a custodial sentence. He stated that he is able to pay a fine. In light of that the accused is supposed to pay $200 fine by 30 June failure to do so he has to perform 35 hours of community service at Mzilikazi Police Station which he has to complete within a week.”



