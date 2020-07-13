SMUGGLING GANG NABBED





Beitbridge police have arrested 35 people carrying an assortment of goods worth thousands of dollars which they had allegedly smuggled into the country through an illegal crossing point located less than a kilometre from the main port of entry.





The gang was arrested last Monday night as the police intensify efforts to reduce intrusive leakages along Zimbabwe’s border with South Africa.





The suspects who have since been charged with smuggling, were carrying electrical gadgets including fridges, 275 litres of petrol, groceries and drums. The value of the goods is yet to be ascertained.





Police officer commanding Beitbridge, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, confirmed the arrests yesterday. “I can confirm that we arrested 35 people on Monday evening at the spillway near the Old Limpopo Bridge.





“They were carrying an assortment of goods they had smuggled from South Africa. The goods have been taken to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for value and import duty calculations,” he said.





The official said deployments had been made to ensure that criminal activities were dealt with along the river.





Zimbabwean and South African security officials have since the start of the lockdown in March been intensifying patrols to minimise the illegal movement of both people and goods.

This is also done to reduce the rate of the spread of Covid-19 in the two neighbouring countries.





The South Africans are intercepting mainly cigarettes, while Zimbabwean authorities are arresting people with an assortment of groceries and electrical gadgets.





Presently the border is closed to non-essential human traffic and the development has led to an upsurge in smuggling and border jumping.





Last week, security officials in Beitbridge intercepted six people who had smuggled goods worth R1,3 million and attracting an estimated import duty of $4 million.





The suspects had declared that they were shipping mealie-meal and diapers but it turned out they were transporting groceries from South Africa to Harare.



