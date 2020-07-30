SHIRI DIED IN HIS CAR

LANDS, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri, endured a difficult and lonely death in his car, as he tried in vain to drive himself to a hospital for treatment.
Shiri’s death also came as information filtered through that a number of senior government and Zanu PF officials have contracted the deadly disease, having come into contact with infected people in recent days.
As a measure of how much a problem Covid-19 has become in the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed yesterday that two former Cabinet ministers — Obert Mpofu and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi — were in self-quarantine.
This came as it also emerged that the daughter of Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Tanya Rushesha, had been battling the novel coronavirus.
However, Rushesha later posted on social media yesterday that she had since fully recovered from the killer virus.
Mnangagwa led the chorus of tributes to 65-year-old Shiri yesterday — who had exchanged his military fatigues for the position of Agriculture minister when the late former president Robert Mugabe was ousted from power in November 2017 via a popular coup. Daily News
0 comments:
Post a comment