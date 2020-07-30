SHIRI DIED IN HIS CAR





LANDS, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri, endured a difficult and lonely death in his car, as he tried in vain to drive himself to a hospital for treatment.





Shiri’s death also came as information filtered through that a number of senior government and Zanu PF officials have contracted the deadly disease, having come into contact with infected people in recent days.





As a measure of how much a problem Covid-19 has become in the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed yesterday that two former Cabinet ministers — Obert Mpofu and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi — were in self-quarantine.





This came as it also emerged that the daughter of Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Tanya Rushesha, had been battling the novel coronavirus.





However, Rushesha later posted on social media yesterday that she had since fully recovered from the killer virus.



