SEVEN ARMED SOLDIERS RAID HOSPITAL





SEVEN armed soldiers and five civilians were arrested in Chinhoyi after raiding Chidamoyo Mission Hospital in Hurungwe and getting away with US$1 500 and other valuables.

The armed robbery reportedly happened early Tuesday.





According to a leaked police memo seen by NewsDay yesterday, the seven soldiers are Ishmael Neboet Zibula (29) Mabutheni, Bulawayo (ZNA Parachute Regiment, Inkomo); Spencer Chigondo (29) of Ruwa (ZNA Commando Regiment, Harare); Ruka Matemai Bitone (39) of Unit M Seke, Chitungwiza (ZNA Commando Regiment, Harare); James Bhebhe alias Mitewell Moyo (29) Sukani, Lower Gweru (ZNA 2.2 Infantry Batallion, Harare); Trust Hapanyengwi (31) of Tazvivinga village under Chief Chirimanzu (ZNA Parachute Regiment, Inkomo, Harare); Mighty Nyoni (34) of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo (ZNA Parachute Regiment, Inkomo, Harare) and Chadmore Chakaingesu (42) of Seke, Chitungwiza (ZNA Parachute Regiment, Inkomo, Harare).





Their civilian accomplices were identified as Tozivei Kunyangamara (42) of Lion Kopje, Banket (a former army corporal); Casten Kamuchira (38) Dzivaresekwa 2, Harare; Clinton Mazwimaviri (52) of Mama Mafuyana, Glen Forest, Harare; Stuwart Kasenda (36) of Chiedza, Karoi (a gold panner) and Tawanda Magaya (24) of Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.





The accused allegedly armed themselves with two CZ service pistols with fully charged magazines of eight rounds each and two AK-47 assault rifles with fully charged magazines of 30 rounds each.





They drove in a blue Ford Ranger T6 double-cab, registration number AFC 6697 early in the morning on their way to Hurungwe.





On arrival, they went to the mission hospital and found a few medical workers on duty. They allegedly threatened them with rifles, demanding to be shown where the money was.





Out of fear, the health institution's personnel showed them a safe in one of the offices.





The 12 allegedly took the safe containing US$1 500 cash and other valuables and escaped from the scene without firing a shot.





However, their victims phoned the police and detectives were dispatched to track them.



