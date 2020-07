SA BARS FC PLATINUM COACH

“I had all the papers except one. I was tested for coronavirus in Gweru on Thursday and I don’t have the virus. I also have a letter from my very professional employers FC Platinum, who knew where I was going and another letter from the Eswatini football authorities, who by the way remain very good friends of mine, having been their employee. There was just a small communication breakdown that required me to have a letter from the South African embassy so that I can pass through their country on my way to Eswatini, a visit which by the way was more private than anything although I also wanted to organise a camp for my club (FC Platinum) as part of our preparations for the Caf Champions League,” said De Jongh.