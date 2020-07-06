RECALLED SENATOR RETURNS AFTER APPEAL





THE recalling of an MDC-Alliance Matabeleland North senator Phyllis Ndlovu has been halted following an appeal to the Supreme Court.





High Court Judge Justice Joseph Martin Mafusire recently barred the party which is led by Dr Thokozani Khupe from recalling legislators until their court application contesting the party’s right to recall them has been determined.





MDC-T filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court. The party which is led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has been recalling legislators elected under MDC-Alliance, which is a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections.





This followed a Supreme court ruling that found that Mr Nelson Chamisa was not the MDC-T leader and recognised Dr Khupe as the acting president who was charged with organising an extraordinary congress within three months to elect a new president to replace the late founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.





Announcing the development, the deputy president of the Senate, Mike Nyambuya said Matabeleland North senator Phyllis Ndlovu will continue to carry out her duties as the recall matter is before the Supreme Court.





He said the MDC-T had written to Parliament on the latest position on the same day the senator was recalled.





“On June 30, 2020, Parliament was notified by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party that the Hon Sen Phyllis Ndlovu for Matabeleland North province among others had ceased to be a member of the MDC-T party and therefore no longer represented the interests of the party in Parliament with effect from 30th June, 2020,” said Hon Nyambura.



