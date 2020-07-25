PRFOPHET RAPES WOMAN DURING HEALING





A BULAWAYO self-proclaimed prophet, allegedly applied some substance on his female client's private parts and inserted one of his fingers into her genitals before raping her under the guise of conducting cleansing rituals.





Soul Ndonga (30) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly raped the victim (18) under the pretext that he was exorcising evil spirits that were affecting her love life.





Ndonga appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on Wednesday facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to August 6 pending trial at the regional court.





Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said on June 27 at around 2pm, the complainant went to the accused person's home in the company of her two cousins for a prayer session.





Upon arrival at Ndonga's house, the accused told the trio that he wanted to pray for them separately.





"After the accused person had finished praying for the complainant's cousins, he ordered the two women to leave the room so that he could pray for the complainant. The accused prayed for the victim and told her that she was being tormented by evil spirits which were affecting her love relationship," said Mr Chile.





The court heard that Ndonga told the complainant that he wanted to exorcise the evil spirits and asked her to remove her undergarments. The girl refused, but the accused person assured her that it was part of the process of conducting the rituals and she complied.





"The accused person ordered the complainant to sit on the bed before he lifted her skirt and rubbed some strange substance on her private parts and stomach," said Mr Chile.





Ndonga then inserted his fingers into the complainant's private parts and smeared the substance before he pushed her to the bed and raped her once. After committing the offence, Ndonga ordered the girl not to tell anyone about what had transpired.



