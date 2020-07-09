PATRICIA MAJALISA DIES





Disco queen, Patricia Majalisa died yesterday at the age of 53.





Majalisa who was taken ill some days ago, reportedly died after taking a concoction to clear her system.





The late artiste’s spokesperson Oscar Tee yesterday said Majalisa died of liver failure at Helen Joseph’s Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa at 10.53AM.





The South African Akulalwa Ziyawa hit-maker was a darling of many people in Zimbabwe and Botswana where she toured regularly for shows.





Oscar Tee said Majalisa who had no children, spoke to him earlier this week, advising him that she was not feeling well. He said she was subsequently taken to hospital on Wednesday night and was supposed to be admitted, but unfortunately, she died before that.





“She told me she drank something to clean her system and she thought she had overdosed as she had a running stomach. I told her to take something to make her feel better and not to worry.





“She thanked me and this morning (Thursday) I got a call (about her death),” said Oscar Tee.





Majalisa’s death comes after her ex-husband and ex-stablemate, Dan Tshanda died of heart failure on January 5 last year.





Oscar Tee said funeral arrangements will be made when her family meets.





“We’ll be meeting her family to discuss the burial arrangements. Unfortunately, due to this Covid-19 pandemic, we can’t gather for big funerals and for a person like Patricia, it’ll be difficult.





“We’re still looking at ways to see how we can do it. Maybe we’ll broadcast it (burial) live on TV, online or both,” said Oscar Tee.





Born on February 15, 1967 in East London, Majalisa rose to fame after the launch of her solo career in 1986. She was initially part of popular Afro pop group, Splash which was headed by Dan Tshanda. Her first album Cool down was released in the same year. Her second and third albums, Witch doctor and Gimba earned her platinum discs with sales in excess of 50 000 copies each.





Her fourth and fifth albums Poverty and Dzhengezhe saw her graduate to double platinum status, with sales in excess of 100 000 copies each.



