PATRICIA MAJALISA DIES

Born on February 15, 1967 in East London, Majalisa rose to fame after the launch of her solo career in 1986. She was initially part of popular Afro pop group, Splash which was headed by Dan Tshanda. Her first album Cool down was released in the same year. Her second and third albums, Witch doctor and Gimba earned her platinum discs with sales in excess of 50 000 copies each.