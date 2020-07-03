OK EMPLOYEE STEALS 2,9KG MEAT, HIDES IT IN HANDBAG





An employee at OK Supermarket in Chipinge, Sibusisiwe Dhliwayo (26) has been sentenced to two months in prison after she was arrested for stealing and hiding 2,9 kg of meat in her handbag.





The meat had been stolen from her employer.





Provincial Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira ordered Dhliwayo who was employed as a Take-away chef at the supermarket to pay a fine of $1 800 by July 10 or serve the prison sentence. The sentence was given on Monday.





Dhliwayo pleaded guilty and conceded that she hid 1.27 kg of the meat in her supervisor Tapiwa Kayana’s handbag. Kayana had charges against her withdrawn after plea.





The stolen meat had a value of $901,02.





Prosecutor Gift Bikita said on June 24, 2020 at 8am at Ok Supermarket, Dhliwayo went to the butchery section to collect meat which was for the Take away department.





She took the meat to the Take away department and placed 1,22kg of t-bone beef valued at $429,32, 0,44kgs Chakalaka Boerwors valued at $96,80 into her bag. She then took 0.842 kgs of pork valued at $280,30 and 0.430kgs of Chakalaka Boerwors valued at $94,60 and placed them in Kayana's handbag without her knowledge.





At 3pm, the accused persons knocked off and their bags were searched at the dispatch exit door by Herbert Mandinyenya and the two accused were found with the stolen meat.





In mitigation, Dhliwayo said she wanted to take the meat home.



