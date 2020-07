NO MORE CATCH AND RELEASE, SAYS ED

“Furthermore, I challenge the private sector, civil society, political parties, churches and other socio-economic groups to cultivate integrity and high ethical standards in the execution of their various functions. The perception that corruption only occurs in the public sector will only slow us down in fighting corruption in other sectors of our economy. As we go forward, the anti-corruption fight must be anchored at the community level, and must deal with both sides of corrupt practices, that is the ‘givers’ and the ‘receivers’.”