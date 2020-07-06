NETONE BOSS ARRESTED, CHARGED AND RELEASED IN ONE DAY





POLICE have arrested NetOne board member Ragarirai Mavhunga and took him to court within hours, where he was released on $10 000 bail, all in the same day.





Mavhuga was charged with perjury as problems continue to haunt the state-owned telecommunications company. He appeared before magistrate Vongai Guwuriro-Muchuchuti.





He is accused of having presented before the Harare High Court an affidavit supporting NetOne director and vice-chairperson Susan Mutangadura, who alleged that Douglas Mamvura was not a board member of Telco.





This was after former chief executive Lazarus Muchenje had approached the High Court challenging his suspension from NetOne and the legality of the board meeting that had led to his suspension.