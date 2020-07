MPEDZANHAMO SET TO REOPEN IN HRE

Two Harare centres for the informal sector, Mupedzanhamo Flea Market and the Glen View Area 8 Complex, are set to reopen this week with traders expected to follow the “new normal’’ that requires the wearing of masks, registering with council, maintenance of high levels of personal hygiene and social distancing, as spelt out by President Mnangagwa recently.

This will bring a sigh of relief to the informal traders that used to operate from the two complexes.

Some, desperate to regain lost income, were breaching the lockdwn regulations and started operating from unsafe places.