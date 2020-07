MONEY CHANGER WHO LOST $120 000 FACES ARREST

“While the complainant lost his money in this case, both he and the accused person have a case to answer. They were both engaged in illegal forex dealing. The complainant got his money stolen during an illegal transaction. So as police we will do our job and arrest both the complainant and accused person as both their actions breached the law. People get into all sorts of shady dealings and it is all good. When they turn against each other in their illegal transactions, they now want to involve the police. The long arm of the law must reach out to both of them in respective degrees,” said Inspector Ncube.