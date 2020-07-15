MOHADI COMMISSIONS US$1,8 MILLION BRIDGE





Vice President Kembo Mohadi today commissioned the US$1,8 million Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central on behalf of President Mnangagwa.







The bridge and its road approaches were constructed between August 2017 and September 2019 and links various districts in the province as well as other areas in the country.





The old low lying single-carriage bridge was a high accident zone with 47 accidents being experienced there in the past years.



