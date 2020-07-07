MDC TRIO DEMAND CALL RECORDS, GPS FROM ECONET





MDC-Alliance youth leaders — Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova — have sought an order for their mobile network service provider Econet Wireless to be ordered to furnish them call records and GPS tracking to prove their alleged abduction.





In the application filed at the High Court the trio wants an order for Econet to give them cell phone records for the period between May 13 and June 9 together with cellular phone triangulation, cell tower triangulation or GPS tracking data for their telephone lines.





“We seek that the respondent be compelled by this court to release to us crucial information that will assist the investigations we are making on the circumstances surrounding our abduction on May 13.





“The information will also be critical in our defence to what we believe are trumped-up charges of allegedly publishing false statements prejudicial to the State,” Mamombe said in an affidavit.

“During the time of being taken to Harare Central Police Station and when we got there, we managed to make contact with our family and friends using voice calls, short messaging service and other social media platforms.





“The cell phones were left in the vehicle I was driving before the abduction and was recovered parked just outside Harare Central Police Station.





“The same cell phones with their lines were recovered in the same vehicle and taken by the police.” Mamombe said if assisted by Econet, they may be able to denote a fairly accurate location of their phones at any given time.





She said their lawyers Mbidzo Muchadehama and Makoni Legal Practitioners had written to Econet on June 11, making this request but to no avail.





“We believe following expert advice that cellular triangulation technology, cell tower triangulation or GPS tracking could provide vital clues of our movement immediately before our arrest by the police, during our arrest, and journey to Harare Central Police Station.



