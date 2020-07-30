MANDIWANZIRA TO STAND TRIAL

FORMER Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira, pictured, will now stand trial on allegations of criminal abuse of office after allegedly seconding his personal assistant Tawanda Chinembiri to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe(Potraz) board without due process.
Regional magistrate Bianca Makwande dismissed Mandiwanzira’s application for exception in which he had argued that the charge does not disclose an offence and wanted it quashed. The matter will now proceed to trial.
The ex-minister was initially charged with two counts of abuse of office before the one of allegedly engaging a South African firm, Megawatt Company, to carry out consultant work for NetOne without due process was thrown out at the High Court. Daily News
