MANDIWANZIRA TO STAND TRIAL





FORMER Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira, pictured, will now stand trial on allegations of criminal abuse of office after allegedly seconding his personal assistant Tawanda Chinembiri to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe(Potraz) board without due process.





Potraz fell under Mandiwanira’s purview as then ICT minister.

Regional magistrate Bianca Makwande dismissed Mandiwanzira’s application for exception in which he had argued that the charge does not disclose an offence and wanted it quashed. The matter will now proceed to trial.