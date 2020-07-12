MAN KILLED IN SHEBEEN OVER SNOOKER





A 29-year-old man from Mberengwa allegedly fatally stabbed a fellow patron at a shebeen following a misunderstanding over a game of snooker, police have confirmed.





Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday last week at around 1am when Tauya Mangwere of Matongo Village under Chief Mposi in Mberengwa allegedly stabbed Emmanuel Zinaka (27) of Muchado Village under Chief Maziofa also in Mberengwa.





It is alleged that the two were playing snooker and drinking beer at a local shebeen in Mandava area in Mberengwa and had a misunderstanding.





A heated argument ensued between the two resulting in Mangwere threatening to kill Zinaka. Insp Goko said Zinaka left the snooker table to go and buy beer in the company of his friend Kudakwashe Gumbo and Mangwere followed the two.





While in the shebeen, Mangwere dragged Zinaka out leaving Gumbo, who was still buying beer, behind. After a few minutes, Gumbo followed the two and observed that Zinaka could barely walk while Mangwere was standing a few metres away.





Insp Goko said Zinaka fell to the ground while bleeding profusely from his neck. Gumbo rushed to render first aid and also called for help from other patrons. Zinaka subsequently died before he could be taken to hospital.





“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case in which a 29-year-old male adult fatally stabbed a fellow patron following a misunderstanding over snooker. On the said date the two were drinking beer while playing snooker when they started arguing.





“The suspect later stabbed the now deceased on the neck and he died on the spot. Mangwere fled from the scene soon after committing the crime,” he said.



