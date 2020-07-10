MAI TITI HIT WITH DEFAMATION LAWSUIT





MUSICIAN Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai Titi has been hit with a $500 000 defamation lawsuit after labelling interior design businesswoman Memory Muyaka a prostitute, witch and gossiper through Facebook broadcasts.





Muyaka who is a director and shareholder of Khloe’s Home and Décor (Pvt) Ltd wants the $500 000 and interest at the prescribed rate to the date of full payment if the order is granted.





According to court records between November 17 last year and April 3 Murata who has over 270 000 followers on Facebook published several broadcasts on the platform and on Whatsapp about Muyaka whom she also calls Mai Khloe or Mai Maketeni.





The court heard Murata labelled Muyaka a prostitute, witch, gossiper and accused her of blackmailing her clients. The two were friends before they began accusing each other of jealousy prompting Murata to take her rage against Muyaka to Facebook.





Murata is claimed to have said Muyaka belonged to a society called illuminati that is believed to be involved in Satanism.





She then accused Muyaka of attempting to kill her through illuminati.





“These statements were both wrongful and defamatory of plaintiff (Muyaka) who is a business person and a legally married woman highly regarded in her community,” reads the summons.





“The defendant (Murata) further published that the plaintiff had given charms to her husband so that he would not complain or question when she commits adultery.





“This was false and intended to impute that the plaintiff is an evil person. This statement is wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff who is a Christian.”



