LATE REGISTRATION UNI STUDENTS PANIC OVER EXAMS





SCORES of Midlands State University (MSU) final year students were on Monday left in panic mode after failing to sit their final examinations because of late registration.





University authorities however allayed the students’ fears saying there were separate arrangements for those who had registered late, to write their examinations ahead of the scheduled graduation in December.





“The examinations started on Monday at our Zvishavane campus but we were shocked when were barred from entering the examination room and the invigilators claimed that we were not registered. They said only those who were sitting the exams had registered on or before May 31, 2020.





“Technically, they were saying we had not paid our fees in full because it is not possible to register before paying the full fees,” said one of the students who declined to be identified.





Others said they were frustrated and were still camped on campus as they were still not clear on their fate.





“Some of us are from Harare. I had come with food and accommodation money to last the two weeks of examinations but now that we have been barred from writing exams I don’t even know how long I will be here,” said another concerned student.





The students said they could not pay their fees in time for registration owing economic challenges brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown.





“Everyone knows the challenges that were brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and we were supposed to be allowed to just write our exams and pay later,” she said.





MSU public relations director, Mrs Mirirai Mawere, however said the institution had already made some sitting arrangements for students who had registered on or before the May 31 deadline.





She said that the university was making separate arrangements for those who failed to register before the deadline.





“No one will be denied the chance to write. The only issue is that the institution had already done the sitting arrangements in adherence to the social distancing measures with the list of students who had registered by 31 May 2020.





“We are arranging that and we have communicated all this information to the students via our website and our Facebook page. They must be in the know,” she said.





Mrs Mawere said the situation meant the institution would set new examinations for the students who did not write their examinations.



