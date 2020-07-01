skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 1 July 2020
KHUPE RECALLS EIGHT MDC SENATORS
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
NEW TWIST TO MARRY MUBAIWA, CHIWENGA CUSTODY FIGHT
MARRY Mubaiwa’s successful claim in the High Court for custody of her three young children was wrongly filed since her lawyers made a seri...
SHOPS MOP UP FOREX
CONSUMERS with access to foreign currency are reaping the benefits of Government’s decision to allow businesses to transact in forex as go...
HECKLED GRACE HAS THE LAST LAUGH
THE late former Zanu-PF Bulawayo youth leader Magura Charumbira, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's staunchy supporters at the heig...
PLOT TO OUST KHUPE AHEAD OF CONGRESS
VULTURES are circling over MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe with insiders saying there is a plot to oust her by end of this month af...
RUGARE GUMBO BACK FROM THE COLD
THE only surviving member of the Dare Rechimurenga, Cde Rugare Gumbo is on his way to bounce back into the ruling party, Zanu PF. Anno...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment