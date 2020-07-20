KHUPE NAMES PARLY CHIEF WHIPS





THE MDC-T has appointed Ms Paurina Mpariwa as the party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly taking over from Mr Prosper Mutseyami who was recalled from parliament last month.





The announcement was made by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Tsitsi Gezi. Ms Mpariwa (Proportional Representation) will be deputised by Makoni Central representative Mr David Tekeshe.





“I have to inform the House that Honourable Paurina Mpariwa has been appointed as the new National Assembly Chief Whip for the MDC-T party replacing the former MP, Honourable Prosper Mutseyami. Consequently, in terms of Section 151 (f) of the Constitution, Honourable Mpariwa becomes a Member of the Standing Rules and Orders Committee.





“She will be deputised by Honourable D. Tekeshe who replaces Honourable Nomathemba Ndlovu who was also recalled by the MDC-T party,” Cde Gezi said.





In Senate, the MDC-T has appointed Mr Tichinani Mavetera as the new Senate Chief Whip taking over from Ms Lillian Timveous, who was also recalled from Parliament.





Ms Mpariwa and Mr Mavetera automatically become members of the Standing Rules and Orders Committee. The duty of chief whips is to secure the attendance of members of a party for the purpose of voting and all other necessary occasions where attendance of the party’s MPs is crucial.





The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has recalled nine senators and 12 National Assembly representatives following a Supreme Court ruling that made her the legitimate leader of the opposition party.





The ruling dethroned Mr Nelson Chamisa who had illegally taken over the leadership of the party following the death of founder president Morgan Tsvangirai. The recalled MPs were nominated by the MDC-T to fill seats won by the umbrella MDC-Alliance, formed as an electoral pact between several political parties to contest the 2018 elections.



