JUDGE HALTS EVICTION OF 750 FAMILIES





High Court Judge in Mutare, Justice Mwayera has barred Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) from evicting 750 families from Munyokowere Village, in Chipangayi area, Middle Sabi following an urgent application to stop the move.





Judge Mwayera granted the order with costs after establishing that the respondents were trying to carry out their mission without a valid court order.





Chipinge RDC CEO Blessing Mamvosha, Chipinge District Development Co-coordinator William Mashava, some members of ZRP and the Army visited Munyokowere on July 16, 2020 and gave a verbal order to the villagers to leave the land by July 26, 2020.





The villagers who were represented by Tariro Tazvitya of Bere and Brothers supported by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights immediately applied for a relief at the High Court.





“Respondents are hereby interdicted from evicting applicants and demolishing their homes in Munyokowere Village. Respondents are hereby interdicted from threatening or harassing applicants. Respondents be and are hereby ordered to pay cost of suit,” read the order.





Allan Muronza, a local governance expert accused well connected civil servants of trying to wrestle the land from the villagers and parcel it among themselves.



