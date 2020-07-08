I'M TIRED OF LIVING WITH MY WIFE : MAN HANGS SELF

A 65-YEAR-OLD man from Dete in Hwange District allegedly hanged himself at his family’s graveyard and left a suicide note saying he was tired of living with his wife.





Never Sibanda of Siamateme village under Chief Nelukoba allegedly addressed the note to his children, telling them that he had failed to live with their mother Ms Sarah Ncube (47).





Police reportedly found the suicide note in the pocket of a jacket that Sibanda was wearing when he hanged himself.





The suicide note, according to police papers reads: “Goodbye my children, stay safe. I have failed to stay with your mother. Yours father.”





The incident happened on Sunday night and Sibanda’s body was found on Monday morning hanging with a rope from a tree at the graveyard, about a kilometre away from his homestead.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not comment on the matter as she was not reachable on her mobile phone yesterday.





Chief Nelukoba said he was yet to get full details of the matter.





However, he bemoaned prevalence of domestic violence cases involving women as aggressors, saying he had summoned a couple from Dopota area for a hearing at his court tomorrow after a man filed a report of being abused by his wife.





“I haven’t got full details on that one but I will investigate it. I am worried about cases of violence by women on their husbands judging by the cases I am handling. As we speak there is a man who came to report about domestic violence perpetuated by his wife and I have since summoned the couple to come on Thursday for hearing,” said Chief Nelukoba.





Police sources said Sibanda retired to bed with his wife around 9pm on Sunday before he woke up at midnight, telling her that he was failing to sleep and needed to sit outside.





Ms Ncube allegedly did not bother to check on him and she continued sleeping. She only noticed in the morning that her husband had not returned to bed.





She informed other family members who conducted a search and they traced the now deceased’s footprints which led them to the family graveyard where they found him dead.





A report was made to the police who retrieved the body. Matabeleland North provincial magistrate Mrs Sekai Chiwundura waived post-mortem as no foul play was suspected. Chronicle