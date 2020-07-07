I'M NOT JOINING ANOTHER RADIO STATION : PHATISANI





Popular radio personality and host for Star FM 263 Express, Phatisani Sibanda, who resigned after an eight-year stint with the station, has dismissed rumours that he was going to join other upcoming radio stations.





Phatisani, affectionately known as “Shumbapazvese’,’ over the weekend bade farewell to his legion of fans via social media and thanked Star FM management for bringing him up and fans for helping him push the brand.





In an interview, Phatisani dismissed speculation that he was joining an online upcoming radio station.





“People amaze me and there is no need to hide about my future prospects,” he said.





“I am going nowhere near any radio station, neither the public relations post at some companies which has been speculated. My last stint was at Star FM and that is that.





“It has been my home and for now I have decided to take a break to focus on family and business. I have done my part and this is life, you need to explore and be adventurous. I will still be Phatisani and nothing is ever going to change.”





In his farewell message, Phatisani said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from a place I have been privileged to call home for the past eight years. Star FM embraced me as a young man with a dream and helped mould and shape that dream into reality.





“In life, growth and change are inevitable and I believe that the time has come in my career when I need to spread my wings and pursue next the challenges of my life. I will always cherish this time as I move onto my next chapter.”





Phatisani had managed to create a strong brand for himself as he has been endorsed by corporates such as Impala Car Rental, 4 May International and Proton Bakery.





Together with his sidekick on the popular 326 Express show, Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG), they had formed a formidable partnership on the radio station.





Zimpapers Radio and Broadcasting Services manager Comfort Mbofana said they wished Phatisani well in his new endeavours.





“We received his resignation weeks ago and we respected his decision,” he said.



