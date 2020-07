HRE MAYOR EXPECTED IN COURT TODAY

Harare has seen a batch of officials, two at the top director level, arrested. At the basis of the charges are allegations that 150 stands were created in Kuwadzana from open spaces and sold for private gain, along with other stands in other areas. On top of that are allegations that police officers ranging in rank from constable to assistant commissioner, and a chief public prosecutor, did not push forward with investigations and prosecutions of some of those suspected and were paid off with stands in Westlea.