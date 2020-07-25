HOUSING DIRECTOR CHARGED WITH MURDER





Kwekwe City Council Director of Housing has appeared in court facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed an illegal miner who was part of machete wielding gang that had besieged his mine in Totororo, Zhombe in a mine wrangle on Wednesday night.





Edson Chiyangwa (51), was yesterday arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi. He was remanded in custody to 6 August and urged to apply for bail at the High Court.





Prosecuting Mrs. Meleni Nkala told the court that on 21 July around 11PM, Chiyangwa was at his Forever Mine in Zhombe with Mr Cornelius Dube where they were overseeing their mining operations.





While they were conducting mining operations, a gang armed with machetes and axes among an assortment of weapons attacked the pair and the mine employees.





While Dube escaped and hid himself in a car, Chiyangwa, the court heard, tripped and fell and the gang continued advancing intending to hack him with machetes.





He then produced a 357 Taurus Pistol and fired a warning shot in the air.





The gang however continued advancing leading to Chiyangwa firing another shot towards the gang, killing one of them instantly.





The gang left him and charged towards the Toyota D4D Hilux where Dube had locked himself inside.





The gang hit the vehicle with machetes and forced open the car, dragged Dube outside the vehicle and attacked him all over the body with machetes leaving him for dead and in a pool of blood.





Sensing danger, Chiyangwa vanished from the scene and made a report to the police. The following day Chiyangwa was picked up by police detectives leading to his appearance in court.



