HOSP SUSPENDS SERVICES AS 25 TEST POSITIVE TO COVID-19





Zvishavane District Hospital has suspended admissions and other health care services after 25 workers, most of them nurses and three officials from the district Registrar’s Office attached to the institution, tested positive to Covid-19.





OK Zimbabwe also announced yesterday that it had closed its Bon Marché branch in Mt Pleasant to allow decontamination after one of its security guards tested positive over the weekend.





This comes as local transmissions are spiking, with the total number now at 872 since Zimbabwe confirmed the first case on March 20.





In total, Zimbabwe has confirmed 1 713 Covid-19 cases, from which 841 were confirmed among returnees, mainly from South Africa.





The Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday said 102 cases tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.





Forty-two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases and investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for 39 others.





Covid-19 deaths have also risen to 26, following a community death recorded yesterday from Matabeleland North Province that was confirmed by post-mortem.





Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Larry Mavima, who is also the provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, said 29 samples were taken at Zvishavane District Hospital last week after some health care workers had tested positive.





“On the 13th of July 2020, Zvishavane District Hospital received eight PCR positive results of which two were of health care workers.





“These results prompted the testing of other health care workers and other probable contacts within the hospital on the same day.





“The hospital received the results today 20 July 2020 and 25 out of 28 health care workers tested positive. There are three staffers from the district registrar’s office who also tested positive,” said Minister Mavima in a statement yesterday.





He said the hospital was now under quarantine with investigations underway to establish the source of the infections.





Minister Mavima said health authorities in the province were now tracking down contacts of the 28 positive cases, including visiting their homes in and around Zvishavane.





“Investigations are underway to establish the source and the pattern of transmission of the infections. Measures being taken include contact tracing and testing of other members within the institution,” he said.





Meanwhile, Minister Mavima said three healthcare workers at Claybank Private Hospital in Gweru have tested positive.





About 29 people, mostly health workers were in quarantine at the private institution after a diseased patient who was admitted at Claybank, tested positive to Covid-19.





“The tests at Claybank Hospital were received today (yesterday) and only three out of 29 have tested positive,” he said.





OK Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Alex Siyavora said although the security guard had not been to the store since July 16, all team members in and service providers of the store were in the process of being screened and tested for Covid-19.





“We have taken these steps to ensure that the health and safety of our employees, service providers and customers is safeguarded.





“We take this opportunity to assure all our stakeholders that the situation is under control,” said Mr Siyavora.



