skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 22 July 2020
HERBERT GOMBA ARRESTED
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MARRIED WOMAN CAUGHT AT LODGE
Amanda A Seke married woman was on Friday caught with a man in a lodge in Ridgeview. Amanda Chembe, 30, of Chirasavana village alleg...
BLAIR : I AM HAPPY TO SPEAK TO MNANGAGWA
In the last days of President Robert Mugabe the political scene painted British Prime Minister Tony Blair as a pantomime villain. The late...
I FEAR FOR MY LIFE AFTER EXPOSING FAKE ZIM PASTOR
Life has not been easy for Thabisa Ralawe ever since she mustered up the courage to expose a controversial pastor for his alleged bogus he...
CIVIL SERVANTS RECEIVE FOREX ALLOWANCES
CIVIL servants and Government pensioners have started receiving US$75 and US$30 Covid-19 relief allowances, respectively as part of measur...
FAKE DOC DUPES SA HOSPITALS FOR YEARS
A high school dropout is facing criminal charges for consulting and treating patients after she convinced five KwaZulu-Natal hospitals and...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment