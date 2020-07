HE TACTICALLY UNDRESSED HIMSELF : MAYOR ON EVICTED MAN

Qholani told GroundUp on Thursday: “Yesterday, I was at home in my house. The City of Cape Town came to evict me, and to break down my house. I asked them: ‘Guys, where is your court order?’. They didn’t have a court order. I told them, ‘Bring up the court order, bring up the permit’. I was in my room, washing. I asked them to wait for two minutes outside the house. The one guy would not listen to me. He came in and told me to get out. I asked them for one minute. Then they threw me outside.