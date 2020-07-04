GWERU COUNCIL BOSS EVICTED FROM ZANU PF FARM





ACTING Gweru City Council Town Clerk, Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe, who was recently implicated in a fuel scandal at the local authority has been evicted from a farm he was leasing from Zanu-PF.





The Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Executive Committee yesterday resolved to evict Mr Chikwekwe from the farm which he had also failed to utilise to maximum capacity. Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mckenzie Ncube said the party has resolved to evict





Mr Chikwekwe as the party now wants to utilise the property for its own developmental and income generating projects.





“As the provincial executive, some of the issues that we discussed is the party land that is in proximity to the Convention Centre. Part of the land had been leased to acting Town Clerk of Gweru City Council. We have resolved to evict him from the property with immediate effect,” he said.

Eng Ncube said the process of evicting him had already been initialised. He said there are also complaints that some of the council workers who supported the party were being victimised at the council.





“We have also raised concerns in the manner some of the people who are perceived to be pro-Zanu-PF are being treated at Gweru City Council. We are informed that they are being victimised along those lines. We are not happy about it because that is unprofessional,” he said.





Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Senator Larry Mavima corroborated that his office was inundated with complaints over the day to day operations at Gweru City Council.





“I have appraised the Minister of Local Government (and Public Works) Cde July Moyo over the issues at Gweru City Council. He is seized with the matter and we will give you a comprehensive update once the matter has been concluded,” he said.